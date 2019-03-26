WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV (DFE) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV (BMV:DFE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of DFE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.38. The stock had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628. WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV has a 52 week low of $1,100.50 and a 52 week high of $1,462.50.

