WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (DOL) Increases Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This is an increase from WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

DOL traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.34. 25,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,097. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $51.61.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in a research report on Monday.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

