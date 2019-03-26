WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This is an increase from WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

NYSEARCA DTH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.23. 18,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,159. WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $44.98.

Get WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (DTH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/wisdomtree-international-high-dividend-fund-dth-announces-dividend-increase-0-33-per-share.html.

About WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted Index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree DEFA Index.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.