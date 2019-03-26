WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (DTH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This is an increase from WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.
NYSEARCA DTH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.23. 18,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,159. WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $44.98.
About WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund
Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.