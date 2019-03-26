Winmark (WINA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $162.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.13. Winmark has a one year low of $127.80 and a one year high of $187.10.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $153,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 470,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,506,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $323,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,971,827.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock valued at $843,086. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Winmark by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Winmark by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 128,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Winmark by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Winmark by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 114,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Winmark by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

