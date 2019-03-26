Wingstop (WING) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WING. BidaskClub cut shares of Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

WING stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.76. 293,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,586. Wingstop has a one year low of $45.53 and a one year high of $75.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $1,382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 128,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,761.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence Kruguer sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $162,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,189.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,959. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Wingstop by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,893,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,548,000 after purchasing an additional 77,875 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Wingstop by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $1,567,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,143,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,846,000 after purchasing an additional 115,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Wingstop by 13.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

