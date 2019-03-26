Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) Position Cut by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 370,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson accounts for about 3.3% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $56,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WLTW traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,901. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a twelve month low of $134.50 and a twelve month high of $187.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.06). Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Adam Garrard sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.71, for a total transaction of $603,904.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,616.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $343,668.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

