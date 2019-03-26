Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WSM. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma to a “hold wsm” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $51.01 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $57.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $73.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,802,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,083,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

