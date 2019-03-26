Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 3,282 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 81.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,196,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,445,747 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4,577.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,634,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 289,055,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,055,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,108 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,342,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,103 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. HSBC cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

KO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.70. 3,073,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,337,332. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.91%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $1,060,139.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

