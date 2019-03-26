Whitestone REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 109.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.8%.

NYSE:WSR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 222,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,973. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $471.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitestone REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

