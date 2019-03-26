Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at TD Securities

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from $29.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.05. 1,735,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,144. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of -0.01.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 53.79%. The business had revenue of $196.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Midas Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,358.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.