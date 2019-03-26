Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at TD Securities

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from $29.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.77% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.
Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.05. 1,735,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,144. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of -0.01.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Midas Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,358.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Featured Article: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.