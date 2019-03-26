Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.23 Million

Brokerages expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will post $67.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $67.75 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $67.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $281.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.54 million to $282.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $357.27 million, with estimates ranging from $348.50 million to $366.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.15 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.24%. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPRT shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of WPRT stock remained flat at $$1.50 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 368,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $198.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.61. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,983,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 7,223,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 621,939 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $559,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,968,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 339,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 265,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc Joint Venture segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) components and systems, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, and filters, as well as bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles, including original engine manufacture (OEM), delayed OEM, and aftermarket segments.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.