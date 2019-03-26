Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,060 BP plc (BP)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of BP by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,274 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,752 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of BP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 152,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,585. BP plc has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $145.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. BP had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $75.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. BP’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

