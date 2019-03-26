Western Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFF. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 336.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.39. 20,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,720. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $38.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

