Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $140,170.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total value of $262,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.52.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,819. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.37 and a fifty-two week high of $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 11th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.94%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

