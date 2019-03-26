Western Digital Corp (WDC) Shares Sold by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 4,440.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 706.0% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Digital news, insider Mark P. Long sold 17,623 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Western Digital had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Western Digital to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

