Welltower Inc (WELL) Shares Bought by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,075,144,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,075,144,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,503,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,672,505,000 after buying an additional 232,543 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,865,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,725,920,000 after buying an additional 2,173,416 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,686,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,538,000 after buying an additional 162,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $372,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Welltower from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on Welltower to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Welltower to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.85.

NYSE WELL opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $49.58 and a twelve month high of $79.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 86.35%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

