Welbilt, Inc (WBT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Welbilt worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 584,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBT stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.81. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $406.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.96 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 71.21% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

WBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $16.00 price target on Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

In other news, CFO Haresh Shah sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $29,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $209,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,660 shares of company stock valued at $477,120 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

