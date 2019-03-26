Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.82 Million

Equities analysts predict that Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) will announce sales of $362.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Weight Watchers International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $356.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $367.50 million. Weight Watchers International posted sales of $408.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Weight Watchers International.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weight Watchers International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

WTW stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.02. 2,366,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,508. Weight Watchers International has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $105.73.

In other news, insider Mindy F. Grossman bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $191,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,628.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter worth about $17,788,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Weight Watchers International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,672 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Weight Watchers International by 1,003.9% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Weight Watchers International by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

