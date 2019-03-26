Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Shop Apotheke Europe (SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR: SAE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2019 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2019 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2019 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/15/2019 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €47.00 ($54.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2019 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2019 – Shop Apotheke Europe was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SAE stock traded down €0.50 ($0.58) on Tuesday, hitting €37.30 ($43.37). The company had a trading volume of 2,369 shares. The stock has a market cap of $450.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Shop Apotheke Europe NV has a twelve month low of €34.40 ($40.00) and a twelve month high of €56.00 ($65.12).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. The company provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. It operates under the shop-apotheke.com brand in Germany; shop-apotheke.at brand in Austria; shop-pharmacie.fr brand in France; and farmaline brand in Belgium, Italy, and Spain.

