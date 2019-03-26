Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pengrowth Energy (PGF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pengrowth Energy (TSE: PGF):

3/7/2019 – Pengrowth Energy had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$0.50 price target on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Pengrowth Energy was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$0.55 price target on the stock, down previously from C$0.90.

3/7/2019 – Pengrowth Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.90 to C$0.80. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Pengrowth Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$0.70 to C$0.50.

Shares of TSE:PGF remained flat at $C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 157,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.27. Pengrowth Energy Corp has a one year low of C$0.47 and a one year high of C$1.24.

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids.

