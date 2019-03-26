Waves Hits Market Capitalization of $269.51 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Waves has a total market capitalization of $269.51 million and approximately $11.20 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waves has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $2.70 or 0.00068025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Upbit, Exrates and Kuna.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00062548 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00038335 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00035244 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00138866 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00058102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000738 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitbns, Exmo, Upbit, Bittrex, OKEx, Coinbe, COSS, Stocks.Exchange, BCEX, Liqui, Coinrail, HitBTC, Livecoin, YoBit, Indodax, Gate.io, Huobi, Kuna, LiteBit.eu, Cryptohub, Binance, Exrates and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

