Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine cut shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WVE. BidaskClub upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. HC Wainwright set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.75.

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $40.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.86. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 136.64% and a negative net margin of 1,017.43%. On average, analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Bolno sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $2,274,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after buying an additional 337,752 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 14.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,000,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,273,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,665,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 309,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

