Watermark Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Watermark Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Watermark Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Facebook by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,774,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,705,047,000 after buying an additional 337,909 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 106,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,317,000. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,714,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.06.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,202,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $2,386,113.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,972,177.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 392,211 shares of company stock valued at $60,446,655 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $168.34. The company had a trading volume of 267,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,082,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

