Walmart Inc (WMT) Position Trimmed by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,240 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.3% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.73 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.96.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,855,869 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $184,770,317.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,557,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,877,221.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 734,950 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $67,968,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,554,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,060,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,180,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.21. The firm has a market cap of $290.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Walmart Inc (WMT) Position Trimmed by Fluent Financial LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/walmart-inc-wmt-position-trimmed-by-fluent-financial-llc.html.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.