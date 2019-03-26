Walmart Inc (WMT) Director Sells $91,918,397.83 in Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 932,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $91,918,397.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,951,148.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,236,249 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $121,412,014.29.

On Wednesday, March 20th, S Robson Walton sold 743,824 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $73,653,452.48.

On Friday, March 1st, S Robson Walton sold 2,488,625 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $246,050,353.75.

On Wednesday, February 27th, S Robson Walton sold 1,614,118 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $158,700,081.76.

On Friday, February 22nd, S Robson Walton sold 776,530 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $77,373,449.20.

On Wednesday, February 20th, S Robson Walton sold 1,139,696 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.72, for a total value of $113,650,485.12.

On Friday, December 28th, S Robson Walton sold 734,950 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $67,968,176.00.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,945,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,667,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.34. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $106.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.63 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Walmart by 2,899.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,543,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058,442 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Walmart by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,977,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,233,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,978 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 27.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,208,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,362 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 493.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $161,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/walmart-inc-wmt-director-sells-91918397-83-in-stock.html.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.