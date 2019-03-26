Walmart Inc (WMT) Director Sells $91,918,397.83 in Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 932,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $91,918,397.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,951,148.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,236,249 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $121,412,014.29.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, S Robson Walton sold 743,824 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $73,653,452.48.
- On Friday, March 1st, S Robson Walton sold 2,488,625 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $246,050,353.75.
- On Wednesday, February 27th, S Robson Walton sold 1,614,118 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $158,700,081.76.
- On Friday, February 22nd, S Robson Walton sold 776,530 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $77,373,449.20.
- On Wednesday, February 20th, S Robson Walton sold 1,139,696 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.72, for a total value of $113,650,485.12.
- On Friday, December 28th, S Robson Walton sold 734,950 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $67,968,176.00.
Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,945,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,667,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.34. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $106.21.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.96.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Walmart by 2,899.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,543,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058,442 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Walmart by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,977,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,233,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,978 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 27.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,208,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,362 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 493.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $161,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.
Recommended Story: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.