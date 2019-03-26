Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $424,000 in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) Stock

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 33,536 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000.

CTB traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.76. 3,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,114. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $35.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

CTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

