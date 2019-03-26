Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $1.23 Million in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Stock

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $1,151,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 86,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $24,849,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,473,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $712,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,289 shares of company stock valued at $34,274,861 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.08. 15,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,995. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $223.63 and a twelve month high of $360.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.48. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.39.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/wakefield-asset-management-lllp-invests-1-23-million-in-northrop-grumman-co-noc-stock.html.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.