Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys 9,843 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 110.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,690,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,616,000 after purchasing an additional 885,947 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,765,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 644,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 231,490 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,637,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 228,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 160,684 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,767. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $28.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.1159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

