Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) Director Dennis E. Logue Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Director Dennis E. Logue sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WDR stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,847,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,201,000 after buying an additional 154,130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,836,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,441,000 after buying an additional 144,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,422,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,886,000 after buying an additional 43,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,296,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,434,000 after buying an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,393,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) Director Dennis E. Logue Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/waddell-reed-financial-inc-wdr-director-dennis-e-logue-sells-5000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.