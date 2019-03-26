vTorrent Price Tops $0.10 (VTR)

vTorrent (CURRENCY:VTR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. During the last week, vTorrent has traded 78% higher against the dollar. vTorrent has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $0.00 worth of vTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One vTorrent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About vTorrent

VTR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2014. vTorrent’s total supply is 11,604,722 coins. vTorrent’s official Twitter account is @vTorrentCrypto . The Reddit community for vTorrent is /r/vTorrentCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for vTorrent is vtorrent.info

Buying and Selling vTorrent

vTorrent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade vTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy vTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

