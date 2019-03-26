Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VG. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2,793.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,308,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,263,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,275,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,766,000 after buying an additional 756,455 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 229.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,006,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after buying an additional 700,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 352.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 829,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after buying an additional 646,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vonage in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE VG opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.65. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.64 million. Vonage had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $29,501.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,187.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David T. Pearson sold 74,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $741,105.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,805.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 931,377 shares of company stock worth $9,195,464 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/vonage-holdings-corp-vg-shares-sold-by-qs-investors-llc.html.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Further Reading: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.