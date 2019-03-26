Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,620 Baozun Inc (BZUN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

NASDAQ BZUN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,959. Baozun Inc has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $67.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baozun Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

