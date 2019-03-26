Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 4,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 192.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $247,533.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COF traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.18. 31,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,940. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Wedbush cut shares of Capital One Financial to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

