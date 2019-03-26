Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,834 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13,523.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,531,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 80,826 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Wolfe Research set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.92.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.09. The company had a trading volume of 51,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $89.48 and a one year high of $133.60.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.60%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, SVP Bradley H. Stein sold 5,909 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $704,766.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,371.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Jr. Howe acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.50 per share, with a total value of $50,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,308. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,277. Insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

