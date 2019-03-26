Vital Therapies (VTL) & Novartis (NVS) Head to Head Comparison

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Novartis pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Vital Therapies does not pay a dividend. Novartis pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Vital Therapies has a beta of 3.54, suggesting that its share price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novartis has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vital Therapies and Novartis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Therapies N/A N/A -$41.47 million N/A N/A Novartis $51.90 billion 4.15 $12.61 billion $5.09 18.33

Novartis has higher revenue and earnings than Vital Therapies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.5% of Vital Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Novartis shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of Vital Therapies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novartis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Therapies and Novartis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Therapies N/A -183.48% -142.09% Novartis 24.30% 15.66% 8.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vital Therapies and Novartis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Therapies 0 4 0 0 2.00 Novartis 3 5 6 1 2.33

Vital Therapies presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 5,547.06%. Novartis has a consensus target price of $89.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.35%. Given Vital Therapies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Therapies is more favorable than Novartis.

Summary

Novartis beats Vital Therapies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vital Therapies Company Profile

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing and commercializing a cell-based therapy for the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its product candidate is the ELAD system, an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials helps in enhancing the rates of survival in patients with acute forms of liver failure. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products. The company's Sandoz segment provides active ingredients and finished dosage forms of pharmaceuticals in cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, gastrointestinal and hormonal therapy, metabolism, oncology, ophthalmic, pain, and respiratory areas; and finished dosage form anti-infective. It also provides active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates primarily antibiotics; protein- or other biotechnology-based products, including biosimilars; and biotechnology manufacturing services. The company's Alcon segment offers intraocular lenses and equipment for cataract procedures; equipment, instruments, and devices for vitreoretinal surgeries; surgical equipment and diagnostic devices for refractive surgical procedures; and devices to treat glaucoma. It also provides viscoelastics, surgical solutions, diagnostic ophthalmic products, surgical packs, and other disposable products for cataract and vitreoretinal surgery. In addition, this segment offers contact lenses and ocular health products; over-the-counter ophthalmic products; eye drops for the temporary relief of ocular itching due to allergies; vitamins for ocular health; and iLux Device, a therapeutic device used to treat meibomian gland dysfunction. Novartis AG has collaboration agreements with Xencor; Surface Oncology; Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Amgen; University of California, Berkeley; Bristol-Myers Squibb; IBM Watson Health; Allergan plc; Science 37, Inc.; Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; PEAR Therapeutics; Pfizer; and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

