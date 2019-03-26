Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Shares Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,701.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 939,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 887,599 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

In related news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,436,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,338.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank Dieter Maier sold 6,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $139,656.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 157,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,175 in the last three months. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VSH stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,851. Vishay Intertechnology has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $775.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.04%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

