VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,612,074 shares, a growth of 0.8% from the February 28th total of 8,547,908 shares. Approximately 14.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 881,693 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Shares of VirnetX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,721. VirnetX has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $7.04.

Get VirnetX alerts:

In other news, Director Michael F. Angelo sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $65,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kendall Larsen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,404,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,412,158.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 630,425 shares of company stock worth $3,201,657 in the last ninety days.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “VirnetX Holding Co. (VHC) Short Interest Up 0.8% in March” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/virnetx-holding-co-vhc-short-interest-up-0-8-in-march.html.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VirnetX by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 59,297 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of VirnetX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VirnetX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,823,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 26,474 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in VirnetX by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 210,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 62,980 shares during the last quarter.

VirnetX Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company in the United States and internationally. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure real-time communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.