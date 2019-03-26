View Trading 5.9% Higher This Week (VIEW)

View (CURRENCY:VIEW) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. View has a total market cap of $211,313.00 and $103.00 worth of View was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One View token can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. During the last week, View has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00411439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025464 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.01608139 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00224603 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00001257 BTC.

View’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. View’s total supply is 41,984,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,088,298 tokens. View’s official message board is blog.view.ly . The Reddit community for View is /r/viewly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for View is view.ly . View’s official Twitter account is @OfficialViewly and its Facebook page is accessible here

View can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as View directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire View should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy View using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

