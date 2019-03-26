Viacom (VIAB) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) shot up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.33 and last traded at $28.33. 15,771,214 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 4,823,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

Several research firms recently commented on VIAB. ValuEngine lowered Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Societe Generale lowered Viacom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Barrington Research raised Viacom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Viacom in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.60%. Viacom’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Viacom by 3,319.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,573,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381,702 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,808,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viacom during the 4th quarter valued at $75,545,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,312,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,462 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,482,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

