Versum Materials (VSM) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

VSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Versum Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Versum Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Versum Materials from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Loop Capital cut shares of Versum Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Versum Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Versum Materials stock opened at $49.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 2.12. Versum Materials has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $50.24.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Versum Materials had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 135.80%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Versum Materials will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSM. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 28,045 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Versum Materials by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 29,096 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Versum Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Versum Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Versum Materials by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 546,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

