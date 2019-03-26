Veros (VRS) Price Reaches $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. During the last week, Veros has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. Veros has a market capitalization of $418,631.00 and $12,088.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veros token can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00411853 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00002533 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.01627359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00225843 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00001331 BTC.

About Veros

Veros was first traded on November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,191,068 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency . Veros’ official website is vedh.io

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

