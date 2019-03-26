Verona Pharma Plc (VRP) Insider Piers Morgan Purchases 20,132 Shares

Verona Pharma Plc (LON:VRP) insider Piers Morgan bought 20,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £12,884.48 ($16,835.86).
Shares of VRP stock opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.80) on Tuesday. Verona Pharma Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $64.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25.
Several research analysts have weighed in on VRP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 14th.
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.
