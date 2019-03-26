Verona Pharma Plc (VRP) Insider Piers Morgan Purchases 20,132 Shares

Verona Pharma Plc (LON:VRP) insider Piers Morgan bought 20,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £12,884.48 ($16,835.86).

Shares of VRP stock opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.80) on Tuesday. Verona Pharma Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $64.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 14th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/verona-pharma-plc-vrp-insider-piers-morgan-purchases-20132-shares.html.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.