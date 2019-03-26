Verisign (VRSN) Bonds Trading 1.7% Higher

An issue of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) bonds rose 1.7% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield debt issue has a 4.75% coupon and is set to mature on July 15, 2027. The debt is now trading at $100.55 and was trading at $99.25 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Get Verisign alerts:

Verisign stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,767. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.37. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 47.94%. The company had revenue of $307.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $101,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Verisign (VRSN) Bonds Trading 1.7% Higher” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/verisign-vrsn-bonds-trading-1-7-higher.html.

Verisign Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.