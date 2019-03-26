Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Tops $115.41 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Upbit, SouthXchange and Bitfinex. In the last week, Verge has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $115.41 million and approximately $5.17 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.01484880 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00018015 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00001456 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00001674 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00028645 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 15,803,678,921 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Sistemkoin, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre, Upbit, CryptoBridge, Binance, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, Crex24, Huobi, BiteBTC, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bitfinex, SouthXchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

