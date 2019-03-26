Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $162.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $127.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Varian Medical Systems to $130.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Varian Medical Systems to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.00.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

VAR stock opened at $138.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. Varian Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $141.53.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.83 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 2,800 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total transaction of $308,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,281 shares in the company, valued at $361,467.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 2,611 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $362,511.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $323,774.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,698 shares of company stock worth $7,092,709 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.