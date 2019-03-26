Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,603 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $57,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $130.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $108.48 and a 1 year high of $130.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

