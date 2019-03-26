Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Shares Sold by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,085,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,373 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 13,413,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,521,000 after buying an additional 1,367,873 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,130,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,047,000 after buying an additional 75,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,490,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,215,000 after buying an additional 351,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,663,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,588,000 after buying an additional 652,528 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.46 and a 12-month high of $81.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1837 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

