Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,176 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 565,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,771,000 after purchasing an additional 48,473 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,540,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 339,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,861,000 after acquiring an additional 231,853 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

BND stock opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.46 and a fifty-two week high of $81.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/vanguard-total-bond-market-etf-bnd-shares-sold-by-cetera-advisor-networks-llc.html.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.