VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF (IVOV) Position Boosted by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF (BMV:IVOV) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period.

Shares of BMV IVOV opened at $117.23 on Tuesday. VANGUARD S&P MID-CAP 400 VALUE ETF has a 1-year low of $108.97 and a 1-year high of $126.33.

