Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) Stake Decreased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,976 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VONG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,293,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,781.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 46,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 957,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,721,000 after acquiring an additional 37,059 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,568,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,099 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $153.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $124.90 and a one year high of $161.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th.

